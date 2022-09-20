Burleson & Company LLC Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VO traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,396. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

