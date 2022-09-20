Burleson & Company LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.95. 2,267,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.21.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

