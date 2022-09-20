Burleson & Company LLC Sells 106,483 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,483 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 19,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

