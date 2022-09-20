Burleson & Company LLC Sells 106,483 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,483 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 19,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on APP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.