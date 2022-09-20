Burleson & Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.54. 161,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

