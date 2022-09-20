Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 222,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,329,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $104.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

