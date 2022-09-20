Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

