Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,729. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $78.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

