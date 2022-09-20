BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.98 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.31 Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 10.61 -$10.30 million ($0.36) -196.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BurgerFi International. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -143.84% -14.46% -8.98% Kura Sushi USA -2.76% -4.52% -2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 1 3 0 2.75

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 180.53%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

