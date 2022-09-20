Burency 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $837,411.00 (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Burency has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $808,533.52 and approximately $837,411.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burency Profile

Burency’s genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burency is burency.com. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

Burency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre.”

