Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.70

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

