BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BTRS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 24.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BTRS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,925. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BTRS

BTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.