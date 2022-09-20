BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.57.

BT Group Stock Performance

BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

