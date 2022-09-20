Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Reduced by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 5.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $122,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 59,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.