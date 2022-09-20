Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $48.38. 1,069,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

