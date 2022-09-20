Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Target Price at C$83.44

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:NVEI opened at C$42.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.77. Nuvei has a 1-year low of C$36.83 and a 1-year high of C$175.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

