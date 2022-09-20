Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.84 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.46.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

