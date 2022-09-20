Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
