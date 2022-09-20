BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.56

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
BrightView Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $798.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
