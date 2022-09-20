Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.
NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.76.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
