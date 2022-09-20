Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Lowered to $64.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stephens to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.29% from the company’s previous close.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

BFH stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 646,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,398. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44.

Insider Activity

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.