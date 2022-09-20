Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boxed by 5,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 430,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boxed by 183.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOXD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,205. Boxed has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOXD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

