BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.
BOX Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BOX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 490.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
