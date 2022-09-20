Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.55. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28.

Insider Activity

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.