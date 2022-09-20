boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.63

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHOOY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

