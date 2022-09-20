BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.7% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.65. 103,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 109,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.51.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.36.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th.

