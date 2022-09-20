bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 15.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.3% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84. 282,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,217,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $528.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

