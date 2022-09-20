BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,852. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

