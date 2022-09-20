BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $627.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,128. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

