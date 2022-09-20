Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,365,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 183.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.