Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 3.0 %

Biogen stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.95. 24,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,127. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $304.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $207.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Biogen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.