BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 6.7%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.25. 18,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 879,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,041 shares of company stock worth $4,747,146 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

