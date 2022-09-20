Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

BBY stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,308. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

