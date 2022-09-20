Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,395. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

