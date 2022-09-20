Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 55,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,085. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

