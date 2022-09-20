Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 67,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.