Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,757. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

