Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 464,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.