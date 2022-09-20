Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 160,889 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,889 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 288,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,254. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.