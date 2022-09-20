Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 7,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 602,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
