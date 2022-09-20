Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 7,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 602,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.