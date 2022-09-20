Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 99,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading

