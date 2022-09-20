Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of SKIN opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
