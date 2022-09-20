Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,877,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

