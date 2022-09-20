Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises 0.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 1.53% of Bath & Body Works worth $94,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 76,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,128. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

