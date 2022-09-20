BASIC Price Down 7.6% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $203,501.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00857844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

