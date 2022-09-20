Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 641,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 179,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,831. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.