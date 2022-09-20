Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BGH stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

