Barclays Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 900

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $904.29.

NYSE WPP opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of WPP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in WPP by 684.3% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in WPP by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

