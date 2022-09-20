Barclays Increases RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €54.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
RWEOY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.01.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %
RWEOY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
