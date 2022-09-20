Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

