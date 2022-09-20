Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.
About Baosheng Media Group
