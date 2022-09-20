Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$151.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$127.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.99.

Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Montreal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

